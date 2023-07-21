Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 1,166.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $448,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,585. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth. The fund uses a proprietary algo to identify attractive sectors at any given time in the business cycle.

