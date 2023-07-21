Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Short Interest Up 8.5% in June

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 10,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.02. 1,064,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,274. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,672 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 35,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 261,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

