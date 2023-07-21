Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Up 10.7% in June

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CLMT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. 44,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,924. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Obermeier purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $81,552.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 192,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,257.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 146,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Further Reading

