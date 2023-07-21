Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.32. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,284.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSE:CANF Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

