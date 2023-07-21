Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$64.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$64.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$72.50 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$63.58.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

TECK.B opened at C$55.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$33.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.