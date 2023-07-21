Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Trading Down 0.6%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$22.94 and last traded at C$22.99. 165,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 408,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOS. Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.10.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

