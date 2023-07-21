Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Shares Purchased by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 143.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,293 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 2.2% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGSD. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000.

CGSD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. 7,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,927. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

