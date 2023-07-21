Capitec Bank (CKHGY) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) is one of 322 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Capitec Bank to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Capitec Bank and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitec Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Capitec Bank Competitors 1145 3917 3911 49 2.32

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 295.90%. Given Capitec Bank’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capitec Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capitec Bank N/A N/A 5.39 Capitec Bank Competitors $18.60 billion $547.36 million 194.84

This table compares Capitec Bank and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Capitec Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Capitec Bank. Capitec Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Capitec Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitec Bank N/A N/A N/A Capitec Bank Competitors 28.96% 12.07% 0.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capitec Bank peers beat Capitec Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products. The company also provides treasury products comprising foreign exchange spot trades and foreign exchange forward contracts; and internet banking and mobile banking services. It operates through multiple branches, automated teller machines, dual note recyclers, and coin and note recyclers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

