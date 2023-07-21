Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.8 %

CCL opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

