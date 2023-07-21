Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Up 12.5% in June

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 267,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,278.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,278.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $108,175.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,891 shares in the company, valued at $941,491.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,609. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

Carriage Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 210.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. 48,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.20%. Analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

