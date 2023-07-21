Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $46.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Carvana has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $58.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Carvana to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
- HPE Gearing Up For Multi-Year Resistance Breakout?
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.