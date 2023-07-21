Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $46.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Carvana has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Carvana to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Carvana by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

