Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $256.12 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $194.90 and a 12 month high of $257.86. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.96.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4,266.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.