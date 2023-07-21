Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $270.00 at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $261.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.45.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.