CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.25. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 153,049 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology ( NASDAQ:CBAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 5.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 60.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 120,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 257.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 49,962 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

