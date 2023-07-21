CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Volume Reaches $4.18 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $41.70 million and $4.18 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021552 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,982.73 or 0.99999282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05155915 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $5,963,445.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

