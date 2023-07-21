Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $7.29

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.49. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 1,481 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNTA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 12.95. The firm has a market cap of $682.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $28,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,643.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $94,821. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

