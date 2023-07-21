Centrifuge Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $18.33 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $18.33 million and $325,263.85 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.32522674 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $403,587.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

