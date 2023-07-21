Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

