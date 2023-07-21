Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
