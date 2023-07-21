Charles Peal Sells 267,049 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report) insider Charles Peal sold 267,049 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.07), for a total transaction of £2,056,277.30 ($2,688,647.10).

Charles Peal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Charles Peal sold 5,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.87), for a total value of £41,550 ($54,327.93).

Lok’nStore Group Price Performance

Shares of LOK stock opened at GBX 804.82 ($10.52) on Friday. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 674 ($8.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,060 ($13.86). The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 846.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 868.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,636.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Lok’nStore Group Cuts Dividend

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Lok’nStore Group’s payout ratio is 8,181.82%.

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

