Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday. Approximately 15,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session's volume of 29,597 shares.The stock last traded at $126.74 and had previously closed at $127.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chase in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Chase

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,652,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $528,255. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Chase by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Chase by 57.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chase in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Featured Stories

