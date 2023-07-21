Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,840,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 2,319,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,591. Chegg has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Chegg had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHGG. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

