Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Chesswood Group Stock Up 2.6 %

CHW stock opened at C$8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 45.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 983.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.46. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$7.62 and a twelve month high of C$13.60.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$81.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.62 million. Chesswood Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 14.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 0.4592199 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Chesswood Group

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chesswood Group from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.