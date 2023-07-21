Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
Chesswood Group Stock Up 2.6 %
CHW stock opened at C$8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 45.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 983.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.46. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$7.62 and a twelve month high of C$13.60.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$81.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.62 million. Chesswood Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 14.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 0.4592199 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
