Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Short Interest Up 8.7% in June

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

CSSE remained flat at $1.10 during trading on Friday. 161,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,053. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($1.10). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 195.39%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSSE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other news, Director Cosmo Denicola bought 26,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cosmo Denicola bought 26,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L Amy Newmark bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $223,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 428,124 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 51.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,193,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 405,781 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $652,000. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.