China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 106,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in China Automotive Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAAS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,496. The firm has a market cap of $154.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.38. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.23%.

CAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.