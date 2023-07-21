Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,310.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $2,270.00 to $2,310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,133.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,094.17 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,291.63 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,073.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,803.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

