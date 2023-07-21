Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 492,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHH. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.49. 716,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,545. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.86. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

