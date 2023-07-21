Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CHT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. 94,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,070. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

About Chunghwa Telecom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 30,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.