Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:CHT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. 94,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,070. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%.
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.
