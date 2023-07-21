Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in June

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF remained flat at $102.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 678,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 854.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.58. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,978,000 after buying an additional 67,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after buying an additional 461,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after buying an additional 42,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

