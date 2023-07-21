Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,867,000 after acquiring an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $52.82. 8,225,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,395,047. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

