Citigroup Downgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.44.
AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:T opened at $14.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
