Citigroup Initiates Coverage on BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.
BGNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 51job reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.43.
BeiGene Stock Down 0.1 %
BGNE opened at $192.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.75. BeiGene has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.70.
Insider Transactions at BeiGene
In related news, major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,250,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $244,053,884.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,086,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,127,100,092.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $105,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,704,336 shares of company stock worth $558,481,796 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of BeiGene
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
