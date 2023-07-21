Citigroup Raises Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target to $52.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 70.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

