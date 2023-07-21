Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 287.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

