Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Shares Down 7.7%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 136,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 664,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Clean Air Metals Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Get Clean Air Metals alerts:

Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Air Metals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Air Metals

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project that comprises of three separate claim blocks which includes the Thunder Bay North Property consists of 300 unpatented claims covering an approximately area of 29,725 hectares; the Escape Lake Property consists of 20 unpatented claims with an area of 561.3 hectares; and the Escape North Property consists of 24 unpatented claims with an area of 1722 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Air Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Air Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.