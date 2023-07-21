Clean Earth Acquisitions (NASDAQ:CLINR) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 11,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 41,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 884,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,120,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 603,629 shares in the last quarter.

