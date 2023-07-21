Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLH. Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.11.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $169.96 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $90.79 and a twelve month high of $172.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $117,896.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,534.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,259,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,907,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,471,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,248,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

