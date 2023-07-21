CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $503,000 Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,501 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ichor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Ichor Stock Down 3.8 %

Ichor stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $154,677.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

