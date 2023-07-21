CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III Sells 750 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $18,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 581,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,291,000 after acquiring an additional 761,752 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,568,000 after acquiring an additional 489,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.