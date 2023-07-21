CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CNSP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 62,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,669. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.