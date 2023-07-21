Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday.

Codexis Price Performance

Codexis stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $250.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.70. Codexis has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 32.75% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Codexis by 517.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

