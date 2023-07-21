Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,023,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $328,454,801.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,907 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.27. 337,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,828. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 1,700.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

