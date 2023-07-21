CoinField Coin Price Down 0.7% This Week (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, CoinField Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $75.31 million and approximately $88.30 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

