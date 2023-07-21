CoinField Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $75.41 Million (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $75.41 million and $88.48 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin launched on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

