Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $21.31. 714,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,675. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 60.76%.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Stories

