Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $52.55 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 201,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,355,000 after acquiring an additional 212,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 52,480 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

