Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.0 %

CMC stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $95,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,085 shares in the company, valued at $18,746,198.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $274,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $95,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,085 shares in the company, valued at $18,746,198.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,947 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,283 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,457,000 after buying an additional 272,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,830,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,217,000 after purchasing an additional 185,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,477,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

