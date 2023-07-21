Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Down 16.4% in June

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,777. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,210.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,210.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,947 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,283. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

