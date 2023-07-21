Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Update

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 977,200 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

NYSE:CODI opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $542.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 109.89%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo bought 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $92,666.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 269,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,035.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.3% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CODI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.