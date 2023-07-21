Compass Group’s (CPG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.46) to GBX 2,385 ($31.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,041.67 ($26.70).

Compass Group Price Performance

LON:CPG opened at GBX 2,094 ($27.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,168.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,038.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97. The company has a market cap of £36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,908.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,760 ($23.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,250 ($29.42).

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Compass Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,138.89%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

