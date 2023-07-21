Contrasting Komercní banka, a.s. (KMERF) and Its Competitors

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) is one of 322 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Komercní banka, a.s. to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Komercní banka, a.s. and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Komercní banka, a.s. N/A N/A 0.09 Komercní banka, a.s. Competitors $18.60 billion $547.36 million 194.85

Komercní banka, a.s.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Komercní banka, a.s.. Komercní banka, a.s. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

14.4% of Komercní banka, a.s. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Komercní banka, a.s. and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Komercní banka, a.s. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Komercní banka, a.s. Competitors 1145 3917 3911 49 2.32

Komercní banka, a.s. presently has a consensus price target of $900.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,766.24%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 284.01%. Given Komercní banka, a.s.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Komercní banka, a.s. is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Komercní banka, a.s. pays an annual dividend of $230.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 732.5%. Komercní banka, a.s. pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.8% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Komercní banka, a.s. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Komercní banka, a.s. N/A N/A N/A Komercní banka, a.s. Competitors 28.96% 12.07% 0.99%

Summary

Komercní banka, a.s. rivals beat Komercní banka, a.s. on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts. The company's loan products include optimal, personal, student, and home equity/secured loans; loans for start-up businesses, business loans, business operating loans, and revolving loans; operational, installment, claims, and structured finance, as well as finances for acquisitions and mergers; and mortgage loans. It also offers payment, debit, and credit cards; investment products; life, travel and card, and property insurance products; pension products; overdraft, trade and export, bond issuance, cash and payment, cash pooling, bills of exchange, financial instruments trading, leases, foreign currency and derivative, and guarantee transaction services. In addition, the company provides E-banking, telephone, and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, small businesses, corporates, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Prague, the Czech Republic. Komercní banka, a.s. is a subsidiary of Société Générale S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.